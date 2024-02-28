Supreme Court throws out Anas Aremeyaw's GH¢25m application against Ken Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court has denied investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' application for certiorari against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Led by Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, the five-member panel upheld a previous ruling by the High Court, citinewsroom.com reports.



Six years ago, the Accra High Court dismissed a GH¢25 million defamation lawsuit filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong and ordered the journalist to pay a cost of GH¢50,000.



The lawsuit stemmed from Anas' allegations that the lawmaker defamed him, initiating legal proceedings in 2018.



But the Supreme Court dismissed the case in a majority decision on Wednesday, February 28.



Despite Kennedy Agyapong's lawyer requesting costs to be awarded against Anas, the Supreme Court declined to do so, the report added.



