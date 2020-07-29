General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Supreme Court strikes out suit against K.K. Sarpong over retirement age

CEO of GNPC, Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court has struck out an application by a deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong.



Mr Agbana’s action was demanding the resignation of Dr. KK Sarpong for staying in office after crossing the retirement age of 65.



In court on Wednesday when the matter was called before the panel chaired by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, his lawyer Kisi Adjabeng withdrew the action.



It was subsequently struck out as withdrawn.



The applicant contends that Dr. Sarpong’s continued stay in office despite crossing the retirement age is a breach of Article 199(1) and (4) of the constitution.



Agbana is praying the court to force Dr. Sarpong to pay back all salaries, allowances and benefits he obtained from the GNPC after he crossed the retirement age.



He also wants an order forcing Dr. Sarpong “to resign immediately from his position as CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.”



In February 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Dr. Sarpong as Acting Chief Executive Officer of GNPC.



He replaced Alex Mould who had served as CEO since 2013.



Dr. Sarpong was among eight CEOs working for the State that were supposed to retire by March 2019 because they had hit the statutory retirement age.



They were reportedly directed to proceed on retirement by the Presidency.



The other affected CEOs were 67-year-old Eugene Ofosuhene at the Controller and Accountant General, 68-year-old Maxwell Kofi Jumah at the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC), 67-year-old Isaac Osei at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), 67-year-old Kwame Owusu at the Ghana Maritime Authority, 65-year-old Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie at the Forestry Commission, 65-year-old Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare at the Ghana Health Service and 64-year-old Dr Samuel Annor at the National Health Insurance Authority.





