Supreme Court saves man from losing airport house to friend’s wife

The Supreme Court has delivered a decisive verdict, confirming Tismark Inja as the rightful owner of House No. 9, 2 Close at the prestigious Airport Residential Area in Accra.



According to asaaseradio.com report, the court's five-member panel, led by Mensa-Bonsu JSC, not only upheld the judgments of the Court of Appeal and High Court, but also granted Inja the recovery of possession from the appellants – the wife and daughter of his late friend, Captain Timothy Laing.



The legal battle unraveled a tale of friendship, business ventures, and a property entangled in the aftermath of a company's downfall.



Inja, the plaintiff, had generously allowed Captain Laing's family to occupy the Airport property rent-free, the report said.



Yet, complications arose when the property faced confiscation due to the challenges faced by their jointly-owned company, Remco Shipping.



As the Confiscated Assets Committee sought the return of the property to its original owner, disagreements emerged.



Despite official letters requesting their vacation, Captain Laing's wife resisted, asserting her husband's purported ownership of the contested property.



Inja, undeterred, initiated legal proceedings, securing a victory at the High Court.



The report continued that the appellants appealed the decision at the Court of Appeal, only to face another defeat.



Their last resort, the Supreme Court, saw the appellants challenging the lower court's handling of a matter supposedly falling under the transitional provisions of the 1992 constitution.



Additionally, they questioned the president's authority to de-confiscate the property, citing constitutional sections.



However, the Supreme Court unequivocally declared Inja as the rightful owner, dismissing the appeal.



The court, recognizing the merits of Inja's case, awarded him general damages of GH¢50,000 and costs totalling GH¢30,000, bringing a definitive end to a legal battle filled with twists and turns, the report added.



