General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Supreme Court has no evidence against Kennedy Agyapong - Lawyer claims

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

There are claims that the Supreme Court (SC) does have evidence to the effect that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has indeed scandalized the judiciary hence a contempt of court filed against him.



“The normal rule is that you should apply to get the video from the source so that you can issue a summons out of that, in this case, this was not done,” Lawyer for the accused MP, Ralph Agyapong said.



Hon. Kennedy Agyapong allegedly, is on record to made some scandalous statement about a judge while reacting to a case case in, which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him [Mr Agyapong], one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector-General of Police in a land dispute.



Speaking on Accra-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the lawyer explained that it is shocking to see the order of summons from the SC even though the court had failed to contact Net 2 TV on which he Is purported to have made those comments for the original video.



Background



Mr Kennedy Agyapong had described as stupid” a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without conducting any due diligence.



The MP says he has a vendetta against such judges in the country who abuse their power in their line of duty.



Speaking on the Seat Show of Net 2 TV on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Mr. Agyapong said his apparent anger against such judges stems from their baseless issuance of injunctions especially when it comes to land disputes adjudications.



Mr Kennedy Agyapong has described as stupid” a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without conducting any due diligence.



The MP had said he has a vendetta against such judges in the country who abuse their power in their line of duty.



Speaking on the Seat Show of Net 2 TV on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Mr. Agyapong said his apparent anger against such judges stems from their baseless issuance of injunctions especially when it comes to land disputes adjudications.



“Listen to the reason why I am angry. The lawyer wrote the thing on August 5, and the judge scheduled appearance on August 13. I didn’t get anything from them; then on September 1, you granted an injunction on the property. You are a stupid judge; I will face you. You are a stupid judge. 18 years that I’ve had the land nobody served me and then I get called and told that an injunction has been placed on it. You are a stupid judge,” he declared.



He added“You think I fear someone? I am not like Anas who will take a bribe from you. I will deal with you…nobody served me anything. I didn’t know what was going on. Then all of a sudden you say I should not go to the land. You are an animal of a judge”.



But the judge who has since petitioned the Chief Justice over the matter, said “Your Lordship, that, Mr Agyapong’s conduct is graver in scope and impact than the infamous ‘Montie 3’. This is because of the influence he wields and the coverage of the channel on which he made these dangerous comments compared to the ‘Montie 3’ in these respects”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.