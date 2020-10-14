General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Supreme Court hands over Kennedy Agyapong's contempt case to another High Court Judge

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Supreme Court has ordered Registrar of the High Court to put the contempt trial of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, before another judge.



This comes after the five-member Apex court barred Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni from presiding over the contempt trial of the MP.



The court, according to Daily Graphic, quashed all proceeding that had been held before Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, prohibiting him from presiding over the case but held the order for Kennedy Agyapong to still appear before the High Court to answer for contempt.



“The matter should be sent back to the Registrar of the High Court for the Registrar to place it before the High Court differently constituted,” the court held.



The court adds it will give its full reason for the decision on October 20, 2020.



The five-member panel of the court was presided over by Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, with Justices Yaw Appau, Gabriel Pwamang, Issifu Omoro Tanko Amdau and Yonny Kulendi.



The MP on September 17, filed for a review application at the Supreme Court to stop contempt proceedings against him and also quash the order of summons for him to appear before the court as the High Court had no jurisdiction to do so.



According to the lawyers, the alleged comments by their client was not directed at Justice Wuni, but rather at a different Justice of the High Court.



They also accused Justice Wuni of bias including the declaration of intention to punish their client even before the conclusion of the trial.



This was after he was summoned in court for describing the Judge a “stupid” during an interview on NET2TV.

