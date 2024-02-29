Supreme Court dismisses case seeking to clear street children

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The Supreme Court has dismissed Child Rights International's suit against the State for failing to properly invoke the jurisdiction of the Court over streetism.



The Supreme Court said the organisation had genuine grievances, but the legal team did not come properly before it.



Child Rights International is an NGO committed to the protection of the inherent dignity of children.



It was the case of the organisation that the Consti­tution protects children, and therefore allowing them to be victims of streetism is a violation of their right to education, health, human digni­ty, social and economic rights by the government.



It was praying that the Court declare that the government is in breach of some provisions in the Constitution for not taking urgent steps to ensure that children do not engage in work that threatens their health and education.



Child Rights International further wanted the Court to order the government to define legal penalties to punish persons who exploit children for begging or other forms of economic exploitation.



Additionally, the organisation was seeking an order directing the government to provide rules and procedures for the provision of free basic medical services to poor children, street children, or children in emergencies.



Speaking after the court proceedings, Bright Appiah, Executive Director of Child Rights International, said the concern is not about winning the case but creating awareness about the menace of streetism in the country. He hinted at a possible refiling of the suit.