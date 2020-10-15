General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Supreme Court blocks High Court judge from hearing Ken Agyapong’s case

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

The Supreme Court has prohibited High Court judge Amos Wuntah Wuni from hearing the contempt case against the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



The Court insists the comment made by the MP is scandalous and dismissed the portion of the application which sought to quash the matter from the High Court.



Counsel for Kennedy Agyapong took the matter to the Supreme Court for the apex court to quash the contempt case against his client and also prohibit High Court judge Justice Wuntah Wuni from hearing the matter.



Supporting his argument, lead counsel Kwame Gyan argued that the fact that the High Court Judge has assumed the alleged contempt comments were directed at him makes him an interested party, therefore he cannot sit and pronounce judgment on the matter.



He prayed the Court to prohibit the judge from sitting on the matter, adding his client will rather prefer a different judge takes over the case.



He argued that the comments made by the MP was not directed at Justice Wuntah Wuni but a different High Court judge.



Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, in his argument, told the Supreme Court the comments made by the Assin Central Member of Parliament on his Net2 TV were scandalous.



In defending the High Court against the MP, he prayed the Court to reject the application filed by the lawyers of the MP since Justice Wuntah Wuni, sitting on the contempt case, has the jurisdiction to hear the matter.



Mr Yeboah Dame was handed the affidavit in opposition filed by the registrar of the High Court to argue the matter in the Supreme Court.



He argued that the comments were directed at a high court judge which presupposes that the whole high court has been scandalized so any high court judge could sit on matter and pronounce judgment.





