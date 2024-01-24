Supreme Council of La Agbawɛ swears in Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II as Chief of Oyarifa

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: newsghana.com.gh

The Supreme Council La Agbawɛ lead by La Agbawɛ Mantsɛ Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni II has sworn in Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II as Chief of Oyarifa.



The Agbawe Mantsɛ, Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni II took this radical wisdom decision in conformity with the power invested in him by the Agbawe Akutso and the Supreme Council of La-Agbawe to swear in Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II as the legitimate chief of Oyarifa.



The Oyarifa Stool has been vacant for the past forty (40) years.



The colorful ceremony held that the Supreme Council of La Agbawɛ premises had the presence of houses that forms the council namely Jaasetse Nii Rapheal Mensah, Nii Kplen Stephen Adjei Akporh, Nii Owusu, Nii Asua, Nii Awua, Nii Kpobi, Nii Oleenu.



Others are Asafoatse Gbagbe, Asafoatse Asua, Otsaame Nukpa-Last, Otsaame Fio-Moses and the secretary to the Supreme Council, Nii Akporh Larsey.



Dzata took the oath of allegiance before Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni II assisted by Jaasetse, Nii Raphael Mensah.



He promised to be available when called upon rain or shine – day or night except in sickness.



The La Agbawɛ Mantsɛ Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni II in response to the oath stated that Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II will have to respond to his calls at any given time unless he is unwell.



“I La Agbawɛ Mantsɛ engaged as I’ve sworn in front of La Agbawɛ that whenever you are called you will response. When you don’t respond to the call, the power we have given you today will be taken away. May God help us all” La Agbawɛ Mantsɛ Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni II indicated as part of the swearing-in ceremony.



Background



The La Agbawɛ Divisional Council installed a new for Chief for Oyarifa, Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II.



The installation was necessitated after two rounds of voting which saw Kplen We winning in the elections and legitimate house for the throne.



Subsequently, Kplen We submitted two persons for vetting which saw the selection and installation of Mr. Michael Mensah Kodia now Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II as the legitimate Chief for Oyarifa.



Under the auspices of La Agbawɛ Mantsɛ Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni II and the Supreme Council of La-Agbawe for which the Agbawe Mantse is the head, together with the Oyarifa elders arranged election through the ballot box to select a substantive chief for Oyarifa.



The first voting was conducted on Monday July 3 2023 in the presence of the Council members and the Oyarifa elders which had Kplen We winning.



Due to some challenges there after another election was held on October 16, 2023 also had Kplen We emerging as winner of an election involving seven (7) houses.



“After the October 2023 election for selection of a substantive chief of Oyarifa, Kplen We emerged the victor with three (3) points of the eligible votes cast. Categorically, it is from the house of Kplen We ONLY that will nominate a candidate.



“There was a unanimous agreement to let the voting/results go through legal proceedings within a meaningful duration before the victor house is summoned to nominate a candidate (or two candidates) for screening within a time frame of less than two (2) weeks.



“Agbawe Mantsɛ, Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Oweeni II affirmed and confirmed that the voting results on Monday, October 16, 2023 would NEVER change in any form or shape,” the document signed the The La Agbawɛ stated.