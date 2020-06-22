Politics of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

Supporters of defeated Kumawu aspirant demand refund of GHC3k bribe

A defeated NPP parliamentary aspirant in the Kumawu constituency primaries Edward Kofi Osei has reportedly asked his supporters to retrieve monies they paid delegates to vote for him.



According to the US-based legal practitioner, such actions do not promote unity in the party.



Four members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumawu constituency contested for the Saturday parliamentary primaries.



Mr. Edward Kofi pulled 73 votes, Dr Philip Yaw Bannor had 60 votes, Robert Ahomka Lindsay garnered 52 with the incumbent winning the election with 184 votes.



However, hours after the election in the constituency, some followers of US-based lawyer allegedly stormed the homes of some delegates to collect the monies they had paid for votes.



Kwadwo Gyesaw, a delegate at Liberation Christian Centre admitted taking GHC3,000 from the campaign team of the lawyer but failed to vote for him.



Speaking to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bedikao, Kwadwo Gyesaw disclosed: “a group of 4 men stormed my house last night for collection of their money amounting to GHc. 3,000 which was given to me by the campaign team of Lawyer Edward Kofi for my vote. But truth be told I didn’t vote for him. So when they came to my house last night after the elections for the money I felt guilty and peacefully handed the money back to them. Though I was the only person in the house at the time they came, they didn’t threaten me. I just did as they demanded. I’m not the only delegate they went to,’’ he said.



However, Gifty Dwumah, deputy women Organizer at the Liberation Christian Centre polling station who was not around when the men stormed her home told Ultimate News she will not refund the money.



“ As for me when they came to my house for the money last night I wasn’t at home, so they tried to take away my son but my neighbours resisted their action. When I heard what has happened in my absence I decided to sleep at Honourable Philip Basoa’s house. I just returned home this morning. I want to use this opportunity to tell lawyer and his boys that, I will never refund the GHc. 3,500.00 they paid for my vote. Though I didn’t vote for him,” she warned.



But, responding to the development, Mr. Kofi said he has no hand in any collection of money from delegates.



“Mr Bediako this news to me I have no idea of what is going on in Kumawu this morning. My focus is to make peace with my opponent after the election. Let me state it clear now, that I have not authorized any of my campaign team to collect any money from delegates. Those who are doing that with my name must stop doing that,’’ he stressed.













