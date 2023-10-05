Supporters of Kojo Poku join Bawumia in Oti Region

Politics of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: GNA

Oti Regional supporters of Kojo Poku, one of the Presidential aspirants in the New Patriotic Party Presidential race, have declared their support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The decision marks a notable departure from their previous allegiance to Mr Poku, who was a contender in the party’s super delegates congress held on August 26, 2023, and could not make it to the top five.



In a press conference held in Dambai, the supporters said they had decided to support Vice President Bawumia because they believe he was the one who could win the flagbearship on November 4.



Madam Agudie Moda, the Regional Campaign Coordinator for Mr Poku, said they were ready to work to ensure that Dr Bawumia won the presidential primaries to lead the NPP as its flagbearer for victory in 2024.



She said Dr Bawumia had championed and implemented many technological advancements and innovations that had formalized the economy, improved revenue collection, broadened inclusiveness and ensured widespread public service delivery since 2017.



Peter Kofi Gustave, a Communication officer of the NPP in the Krachi West Municipality, who enumerated to discourse with data and facts, said Dr Bawumia had been amazing and positively impacting the economy, fronting for a wide array of transformational policies.



John Kodua, polling station executive at Dambai Bank, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that from being the face of the country’s inclusive development strategy to expertly digitalizating the economy, Dr Bawumia “is the reason behind Ghana’s quick growth in the ‘fintech’ industry with technological innovations that are improving day-to-day Ghanaian life.”



Kodua said the Vice President had become the most respected and transformative politician the country has had.



He raised the political bar with his technology-centred approaches and innovative development implementations, skyrocketing Ghana into the future.



Madam Comfort Akua Kangma, Coordinator for Mr Poku in the Krachi East constituency, touted the achievements of the NPP government despite global factors, which hit several economics around the world in the past three years.



She highlighted better growth in agriculture, industry and further touted the government’s numerous achievements in the health sector including introduction of drones for emergency delivery of medical supplies to remote areas, treatment for children with cancers as well as Agenda 111 ongoing in Oti region.



The supporters called on the other aspirants, who failed to reach the top five to unite behind the Vice President’s vision to break the ‘8’ in the 2024 general elections.