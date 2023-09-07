Supporters of Bawumia hate Ghana - Yaa Jantuah

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party has expressed her disappointment in the teeming followers and supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The CPP General Secretary believes that all the people who are fighting for Dr. Bawumia to become the president of Ghana are those who hate the country.



Nana Yaa further explained that Dr. Bawumia is responsible for the hardship the country is experiencing so, it is very surprising to see people clamour support for him to become the president.



“It’s because they don’t love Ghana. Anybody following Dr. Bawumia does not love Ghana. This is a person who promised heaven for us and today, we are in hell. He said everything. I mean, One district, one factory; one district, one dam. So many things. So many promises. Even the digitalisation that he has promised, today we are not well digitalised,” she said.



Nana Yaa Jantuah who was speaking on a panel on TV3 Newday added that anybody who loves Ghana would rather be seeking a leader or president who will deliver the citizens from their current misery and hardships.



“I beg you, those who are following him, they don’t love Ghana. Because if you truly love this country, you will follow somebody who can take us out of where we are today,” she said.





Anyone who follows Vice President, Dr. Bawumia doesn't love Ghana. This is someone who promised heaven and today we are in hell - Nana Yaa Jantuah#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/OAWtEFHYmu — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 7, 2023

