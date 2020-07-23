Regional News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Support the poor and vulnerable against coronavirus - MCE

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) has called for the intensification of education and distribution of nose-masks to the poor and the vulnerable to help fight against the COVID-19.



“I have seen some people without nose masks and I think the education and distribution, especially to the poor and vulnerable, must be intensified while various channels of communication must be employed to reach out to more people,” he said, adding that the local leaders within the communities must continue to engage community members.



Mr Sowah made the call when he and the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib paid a working visit to some registration centres in the Odododiodoo Constituency in Accra to acquaint themselves with the ongoing exercise in the area.



They distributed personal protection equipment to the electoral officials, voter registration applicants and residents to support in the measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.



The MCE commended the Police for ensuring orderliness at the registration centres and expressed satisfaction with the observance of the social distancing protocol by the people.



Mr Sowah said the virus was real and must be prevented with all seriousness by adhering to the wearing of the nose-masks, regular hand washing and the use of sanitizers.



Mr Shaib urged the citizenry to observe the health protocols against the COVID-19 for their own safety.

