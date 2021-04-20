Support the police to fight crime – Kwadaso MP urges residents

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has urged the people of Asuoyeboah North to support the police to fight crime in the area.



He said security was a shared responsibility and, therefore, the need for the people to actively get involved by providing information to the security agencies for the necessary action to be taken.



Speaking at a town hall meeting organised at Asuoyeboah North in the Kwadaso Municipality, Dr Nyarko said peace, law and order, were key in community building and development.



The meeting, the fifth in the series, was to afford the MP and the MCE, Mr Richard Agyenim Boateng, the opportunity to learn at first hand the challenges facing residents and how best to resolve them.



Dr Nyarko said the Town Hall Meeting was to provide the residents the platform to discuss the development of their communities and suggest means of resolving them.



He took the opportunity to thank the people for voting for the NPP and for him to lead them in Parliament.



Dr Nyarko appealed to them to alert the police on any suspicious activities in the area for prompt action and lauded them for setting up a neighbourhood watchdog committee to help combat criminal activities in the area.



He urged parents to monitor their children, take good care of them and give them good advice so they would become better citizens in future.



The MP said it was important for the community members to decide the projects, which were of priority to them, for consideration and implementation.



He pledged to work closely with the MCE to beef up the security and presented 10 pieces of 150W Led streetlight bulbs to the Assembly to fix in the communities.



Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, on his part, promised to help strengthen security systems to help fight crime in the area and appealed to the people to rally behind the Assembly and the MP to bring development to the area.



Madam Grace Billi Kampitib, the Municipal Director of Health Services, advised residents to adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols to prevent them from getting infected.



She said the Municipality currently had zero COVID-19 active cases and pledged that the Health Directorate would do everything possible to provide quality services to the people.



Mr Richmond Amaniampong, the Assembly Member of the area, commended the MP for engaging residents to know the challenges and urged community members to support the security personnel to fight crime and ensure law and order.