Regional News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: GNA

Support national progress - Chiefs urged

Barima Twereku Ampim III is the Paramount Chief of Ntotroso Traditional Area

Barima Twereku Ampim III, the Paramount Chief of Ntotroso Traditional Area says the effective support of the government’s efforts by traditional and religious leaders is key to the rapid development of the country.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, Barima Ampim III, said every Ghanaian living in the jurisdiction of a traditional authority should lend a hand of support to government and religious groups.





“Government alone cannot do everything to transform the nation, the contribution of every Ghanaian is therefore essential and that can best be achieved through the vigorous and continuous involvement of traditional and religious leaders,” he said.



According to Barima Ampim III, traditional and religious leaders, have high regard and utmost respect among the people.



On that basis, he urged chiefs to use their influence to impact national peace and progress so as to curb unlawful activities that could derail national progress.



He said traditional leaders must strengthen their roles in support of the government’s fight against illegal mining and chainsaw operations to protect the environment.



Barima Ampim III appealed to religious leaders to campaign against moral degeneration in the society to guarantee the country responsible future leaders.

