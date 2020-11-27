Regional News of Friday, 27 November 2020

'Support governments projects' - Chief urges subjects

The Kontehene of Abetienso, a farming community in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, Nana Appiah Wiafe has called on members of the community not to belittle their development thinking.



According to the chief, it's highly imperative to disabuse the wide conception that government is the only architect of development, adding that rather, community initiative and readiness to drive their respective community development must be the way forward.



From this background, he charged his subjects to put their development shoulders to the wheel in order to change the development narrative of the community.



He made the remarks during a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of a multi-purpose community durbar ground for the community.



The facility when completed will marry all the nearby communities when it comes to social activities.



He disclosed that the facility which would cost around GH¢100,000 and would serve a population of over six thousand including ten neighbouring communities and enhance the socio-economic atmosphere of the people since there is no such place for social activities.



Nana Appiah Wiafe passionately appealed to the government to consider the construction of a Technical School for Abetienso to aid the technical know-how of the youth in the area.



He hinted that, but for the timely introduction of the Free Senior High School, many of the youth in the area would have fallen prey to the mercies of social vices since they could not further their education after the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



On his part, the Assembly Member for the Nkawanda Jejeti Electoral Area, Sampson Osafo expressed his gratefulness for the construction of a social center in their community.



According to him, a durbar ground was one of the major needs the people of the electoral area which Abetienso forms part of, demanded when he was seeking the Assembly Member position.



He indicated that the citizens of the area were not relishing when it comes to social gathering because they have to hire a canopy before an event can take place other than that there is no option for them than to stand in the scorching sun or rain even though they have a land to construct such a project.



To him, the durbar ground will be a special project to them since it will serve many purposes such as weddings, funerals, and many other cultural activities.



“This project will be of great value to the people of Nkawnada and will generate a lot of income to the community because the money we would have used to rent canopies and other things will be kept for other projects,” he said.

