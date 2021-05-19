Support children’s education for their lives to be better than ours – Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has asked teachers to among other things support children in any way necessary and give every child the same opportunity to learn, study and explore.



Addressing the 6th GNAT Quadrennial District Delegates Conference at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality, the MP remarked that encouragement from her parents, teachers, and her regular patronage of the library as a child played a significant role in who she has become.



As such she extended a passionate call to teachers in the Municipality to inculcate the habit of reading in their pupils, adding that “making good use of the books in libraries does change people”.



Library, she said, fills the gap between the teacher, parents and the world at large in the life of a pupil.



“If Kofi in Aflao is privileged to read the same story book Sam is reading in another country, or continent of the world, thanks to the Library sited in the Municipality of which he visited, then to say that Kofi can comfortably compete with Sam, would not be far-fetched”, she stated



She observed that menaces such as teenage pregnancy and drug abuse are on the rise, but pleaded with the teachers not to be discouraged.



“Parents should not forget their duties, roles, and responsibilities in the lives of their children; and should assist teachers to bring our children back to the classrooms and encourage them to further their education.



The Quadrennial Conference was on the theme “GNAT at 90: Surviving as a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the Twenty-First (21st) Century:………Empowering the Young Teacher for Brighter Future”.