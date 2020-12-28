Regional News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ama Sama Bartels, Contributor

Support a Needy Foundation donates to Home of Hope Orphanage

The items were received by the manager of the facility, Mr John Essah

The Support A Needy (SAN) foundation, on Saturday, 26 December 2020, made a donation to the Home of Hope Orphanage in Gomoa Tarkwa, in the Gomoa Central Constituency of the Central Region.



The donation was undertaken on behalf of the SAN Foundation by Mr Godson Sackey, the President of the two-year-old non-governmental organization.



Items donated included groceries, clothes, stationery and toiletries such as bags of rice, boxes of biscuits, cartons of milk, cooking oil, boxes of bottled water, detergents, boxes of Indomie, tissues, shoes, sugar, clothes, beverages, and toilet rolls to the Home for the children’s usage.



Presenting the items, Mr Sackey said the kind gesture was in line with the non-profit organization's dream to provide for the needs of the underprivileged in the society, including children in orphanages.



He reiterated the founding objective of the Foundation to primarily put smiles on children's faces and give hope to the less privileged.



The items were received by the manager of the facility, Mr John Essah.



Mr Essah and his team were extremely excited and appreciated the benevolence by the Support A Needy (SAN) Foundation



In his speech, Mr Essah was full of praise for the Foundation for coming to the aid of the orphanage in their bid to eradicate poverty in the society.



Present at the short ceremony were Vice President of the Foundation, Ms Ama Sama Bartels, and other senior executive members including; Mr George Mac-Lopez Aidoo, Ms Abena Adobea Odame, Mr Daniel Sackey, Mr Maxwell Baiden and Mr Alexander Obeng.



Shortly after the presentation, members of the SAN Foundation shared words of encouragement, advised and played various games with the children at the orphanage home.



Established two years ago, Support A Needy has been donating through its annual charity program in which they donate to needy organizations and providing livelihood support to vulnerable groups in society particularly women and children as well as persons living with a disability with the view to tackling inequality and promoting inclusiveness in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.