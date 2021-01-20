General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Supplement classroom learning digitally – GES Supervisor

Joseph Nii Ayi Ayitey, Circuit Supervisor

Joseph Nii Ayi Ayitey, Circuit Supervisor (CS) of the Ojoo Circuit 07 of the Ablekuma South Education Office, on Tuesday advised pupils to supplement classroom studies with digital means to enhance learning.



These digital means included participation in the distance learning programmes on television and radio and research with the use of the internet.



Mr Ayitey advised during interaction some schools in the Ablekuma South Constituency to celebrate “My First Day at School,” to welcome pupils and students to the classroom.



He urged the pupils to take advantage of the various learning platforms on the radio and study after classes to augment the efforts of their teachers in the classroom.



“We are not in normal times therefore I urge pupils to be thoughtful and make an effort to study online or with the distance learning platforms to make them enlightened,” he said.



He also appealed to the pupils to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.



“The disease is real and they must practice all the safety protocols such as hand washing, wearing of nose masks, and social distancing.



“Pupils should be in their nose masks from homes to the school and from the school back to homes when school closes”.



He called on the teachers to teach the pupils and monitor them extensively especially during this period of the pandemic since they were COVID-19 Ambassadors.



Mr Ayitey applauded parents for obeying and practising in the safety measures against COVID-19 and for providing their wards with nose masks and sanitizers to school to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.



He, however, urged parents to encourage their wards to always use the nose masks and ensured the children always have hand sanitizers in their packages before sending them off to school.



He said even though all teachers and pupils were COVID-19 Ambassadors, the Circuit had designated COVID-19 prefects in each class, and COVID-19 teachers on duty, in each school to monitor and prompt pupils on the use and observance of the safety protocols.



As part of the monitoring, Mr Ayitey presented learning materials including pencils, biscuits and drinks to the new pupils in the kindergarten and class one to welcome and motivate.



The schools toured were: A. M. E. Zion C Basic School, A. M. E. Zion B Basic School; Mamprobi Market 2 Primary School; Martyrs of Uganda; Nii Kodjo Ababioo Basic School; St. Georges Anglican Basic School; Mamprobi Sempe 1 Basic School; and Mamprobi South 3 Basic School.



The entourage included were Madam Lydia Kwartey Ankrah, Second Cycle Coordinator and Mr William Lamptey Quaye, P. E. Coordinator.