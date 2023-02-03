Supervisor granted GH¢2million bail over GH¢1,722,428.00 theft

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: GNA

The Accra Circuit Court Six has granted a GH¢2 million bail to a 38-year-old supervisor accused of stealing GH¢1,722,428.00 belonging to his employer.



The Court was presided over by Kwabena Koduah Obiri-Yeboah and asked Lumor Wisdom Edem Abodakpui to get four persons to stand as sureties, two to be justified.



Abodakpui has denied the charge and he is to make his next appearance on March 1, 2023.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye told the Court that Mr Frederick Evans Martey, the complainant is the Accounts and Administrative Manager of Rootsenaf Gas Company Limited a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company located at Tudu, Accra.



Abodakpui, the accused person, was the supervisor of the said company and was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm as well as depositing money into the company’s banks accounts.



DSP Nyamekye said in December 2021, the company detected that the accused person used November 2021 bank pay-in slips to support October cash sales and could also not account for sales made in October 2021.



The Court heard that the company further detected that Abodakpui sold seven tankers of LPG of about 27000 kilograms but failed to account for same, upon questioning he could not give any satisfactory response.



DSP Nyamekye said May 18, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the Police which led to the accused person’s arrest to assist in investigations.



The prosecution said Abodapkui in his investigation cautioned statement denied misappropriating any amount of money.



During the investigation, an external audit firm was also engaged to conduct an independent audit into the company’s accounts, he said.



The prosecution said after the audit, it was established that the accused person had misappropriated GHS1,722,428.00.



He said after the closing of the investigation, the accused person was charged with the offence and put before the court.