Sunyani residents welcome Tuah-Yeboah's appointment

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

A cross-section of the public in the Bono Regional Capital have welcomed the appointment of Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate.



Political watchers, civil society actors, mechanics, and business entrepreneurs could not hide their joy when they heard the announcement.



In a random interview with the Ghana News Agency, they described Mr Tuah-Yeboah, the Bono Regional Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association, as an exceptional legal luminary, selfless, and God-fearing with outstanding leadership traits and good human relations.



"In fact, Mr Tuah-Yeboah has distinguished himself in the legal fraternity. He is man of substance and I know he would excel as a Deputy Attorney General," Mr Kingsley Kusi Appiah, a political analyst, said.



Mr Joshua Asare, a mechanic at the Sunyani Central Garage, said: “Mr Tuah-Yeboah is down to earth and has good relationship with mechanics, including apprentices. He is free with everybody here and is very humble, and easy to interact with".



"I liked him very much because of his humility and sense of humour. He is sociable and charitable, eager to share with others whatever he has," Mrs Leticia Amponsah Owusu, a trader, said.



Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation, said Mr Tuah-Yeboah was a good material to occupy the position as a Deputy Attorney General, adding: “He is not selective and everybody can easily approach him".



Mr Tuah-Yeboah later told the GNA that he heard the announcement of his appointment with surprise and thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government.



"I pledge to be faithful to the good people of Ghana and work hard to justify the confidence President Akufo-Addo had reposed in me and deliver to his expectation," he added.



Mr Tuah-Yeboah was born on September 28, 1975 at Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region.



He is a Lawyer and obtained an MSc in Defence and International Politics at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in 2017.



He also holds a Bachelor of Arts, Accounting and Law, University of Ghana-Legon in 2000 and Diploma, Business Management - ICS, Glasgow, Scotland among other courses.



He is married with three children.