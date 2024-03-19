Sunyani police arrest 26-year-old taxi driver for knocking down two pedestrians  

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: GNA

Police in Sunyani have arrested a 26-year-old taxi driver for knocking down two pedestrians on the Sunyani-Abesim stretch, killing one of them.



According to a police situational report, the crash occurred on Sunday, March 17, 2024, around 8:30 am, when the suspect Gilbert Adika was driving a Toyota Vitz taxi cab with registration number GR7260-23, from Abesim to Sunyani.



The police have since deposited the body of the deceased Hakino Shaibu, 24 years at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation, the report made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani stated.



On reaching a section of the road near the police Experimental school, the taxi cab veered off to the opposite lane and knocked down the two pedestrians against a tree.



The driver and the victims sustained severe injuries, and they were rushed to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital for treatment.



But, one of the victims was confirmed dead by the medical doctors on duty at the emergency unit of the hospital, the report stated, adding the police were investigating the incident.



