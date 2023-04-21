Sunyani West NDC primaries: Angry youth implore FEC to declare verdict on Evelyn Akantoa

Politics of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: GNA

Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) angry supporters in Sunyani West have implored the Party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) to announce the verdict in the petition against Evelyn Akantoa, an aspiring Parliamentary candidate for the constituency.



At a press conference held at Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality, more than 100 supporters expressed their displeasure about the delay of the verdict.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Gyamfi Kumaning, a campaign team member of Evelyn Akantoa said after meeting the FEC on Thursday, April 13 no verdict had come out and the patience of the supporters was running out.



He suspected “foul play,” alleging "on Thursday, we were scheduled to meet the FEC at 16:00 hours, and to our utmost surprise around midday we saw a post on the Facebook of Ms. Millicent Amankwah an opposing candidate, which read "when you are about to be declared unopposed in Sunyani West”.



Kumaning stated the youth in the constituency and supporters of Evelyn Akantoa believed there had been a predetermined agenda against the aspirant and therefore called on the FEC to come out with its decision within 24 hours.



He explained it had been close to a week since they met the FEC, but no information had been received and that was worrying because the date for the primaries was getting near so that Evelyn Akantoa could speed up her campaign.



Kumaning cautioned that all they were demanding was for the FEC to resolve the matter amicably, saying, ’because there is lack of war does not mean there is peace.



He stated, “The unopposed agenda to favour Amankwah in the Sunyani West NDC primaries is not going to stand today, tomorrow and would never happen,” because they were ready to fight the verdict.