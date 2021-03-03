Regional News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Sunyani West Assembly intensify coronavirus vaccine campaign

Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive distributing re-washable nose masks

Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) on Tuesday appealed to traditional leaders, Assembly Members, and stakeholders to encourage the youth and people in their communities to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.



He made the appeal when he donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the people in the Municipality to help in the fight against the spread of the virus at Chiraa in the Municipality.



Mr. Obeng said the Municipality had intensified the COVID-19 education to help clear the myth about the disease, particularly the COVID-19 vaccine, to ensure the public comply with the safety protocols and to partake in the vaccine.



Among the items distributed were 1,000 pieces of re-washable nose/facemask and 1,000 hand sanitisers to market women and residents in the Chiraa community.



The Assembly, at a separate meeting, also presented 200 LED bulbs, 100 nose masks, and 100 hand sanitisers to the Chiraa Traditional Area.



Receiving the items, Nana Kumi Acheaw, Gyasehene of Chiraa Traditional area, commended the MCE and the Assembly for the support and promised the PPEs received would be used to curb the spread of the disease in the Municipalities.