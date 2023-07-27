Sunyani Traditional Council announces death of Nana Asor Nkrawiri; one month ban instituted

Regional News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Sunyani Traditional Council has announced a one-month ban on funerals and noise-making following the death of the Paramount Chief, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri. The ban begins from Friday, July 28, 2023, to August 26, 2023.



The ban starts of the mourning for the late chief who passed on after a short illness.



The late Paramount Chief of Sunyani Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri was enstooled at age 34, succeeding Nana Kwaku Yeboah.



He reigned for 43 years before his demise at the Bono Regional Hospital.



The late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri’s death was officially announced by the Apomaau Priest of Atronie, Nana Kwasi Apraku.



The Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, who is also the Akwamuhene said, all customary rites have been performed.



As tradition demands, the Council has ordered the suspension of commercial activities in the Sunyani Traditional Area from 6 am-6 pm on Friday, July, 28,2023. Workers in the formal sector are also expected to wear red or black apparel to work.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng said, a ban has also been placed on funerals and noise-making.



The late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri played a crucial role in preserving traditions and guiding the Sunyani Municipality, and his loss will undoubtedly be deeply felt by residents of Sunyani and those who knew him.