Sunyani Traditional Area, royal family 'fight' on who to announce the death of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II

Regional News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Tensions are escalating in the Sunyani Traditional Area as a dispute arises between the Queen mother, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, and the Royal Family of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Council.



According to a Daily Guide Newspaper Report, dated July 24, 2023, the contention centres around who has the authority to announce the alleged demise of the Paramount Chief, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.



In response to this dispute, some of the members of the royal family have acted, addressing a letter to the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Awo Banahene, and copying some relevant bodies, including the Regional Peace Council, the Regional Police Command, Divisional Police Command, District Police Command, and Regional House of Chiefs.



In the letter, they expressed their concerns and urged swift intervention to restrain the queen mother from making any public announcements regarding the paramount chief's death, as they claim to be unaware of his whereabouts.



"Since Madam Bright Abena Brayie Donkor ascended to the throne, she has also been committing some acts and taking some decisions that are detrimental to the peaceful co-existence of all and sundry in Sunyani and an embarrassment to the Royal Family.



"As if that is not enough, the last straw that may likely break the back of the camel is her intention to publicly announce the death of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.



"From the grapevine, we have heard that she has even set a date for the programme which will take place this month that is July 2023.



"Should this rumour be true, then we will deem it as a big insult to the Boahene Korkor Royal Family and cannot predict what will be the consequences of such action," the letter is reported to have stated.



Apart from the letter to the regional minister, some members of the royal family slaughtered a ram last Friday, calling on their ancestors and the gods to deal with anyone who goes to listen to any announcement about the death of Omanhene, as well as the makers of such an announcement.



Meanwhile, journalists from media houses in the municipality were summoned to the Sunyani Traditional Council last Thursday and asked to inform the public to gather at the ahenfie (old palace near Victoria Park) tomorrow for an important announcement by the traditional council.



