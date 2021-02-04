Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

Sunyani Technical University sets up enforcement Taskforce

Sunyani Technical University (STU)

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has set up a Taskforce to enforce strict adherence to Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) protocols to prevent the spread of the disease on campus.



Also, the university has directed all faculties to adopt virtual learning tools to ease human congestion, a statement issued and signed by Mr Dickson Kyere Duah, the University’s Public Relations Officer, said.



A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Thursday said all social gatherings and sporting activities on campus were banned.



“Management has directed the University’s COVID-19 Taskforce and the Security Section to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocols on campus,” it added.



The statement said the university had resolved to operate a shift system for administrative and Library staff.



It called on students, lecturers and non-teaching staff to endeavour to comply with the University’s mandatory wearing of nose masks on campus to avoid sanctions, and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 as well.