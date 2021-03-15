Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: GNA

Sunyani Technical University holds orientation for new staff

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has held an orientation seminar for newly recruited staff and lecturers and urged them to use their expertise and rich experiences to advance the goals of the University.



Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, called on the new staff to be innovative and to contribute to uplift the corporate image of the university.



Addressing the opening session of the seminar held in Sunyani, the VC emphasised that the management would not hesitate to sanction staff and lecturers who flouted statutes of the university.



Speaking on the topic “roles and responsibilities of lecturers,” Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University, reminded the lecturers of the three major roles of teaching, researching and publishing.



“It is also incumbent for every lecturer to muster his or her area of specialization to make a meaningful impact on the students to motivate them to develop a passion for their chosen careers,” he added and advised the lecturers to read wide.



Mr Samuel Ankama Obour, the University’s Registrar, took the new staff through the history, vision, mission and the statutes of the University, and advised them to resort to appropriate and laid down procedures to seek redress for their grievances.



He challenged them to keep themselves abreast with the Technical University Act, 2016, Act 922, as amended in 2018, Act 974, as well as the STU’s Statutes in order not to be found wanting.



Mr Obour said the STU had identified Electrical and Electronics Engineering as its niche area, saying there were plans to manufacture electric vehicles in the future.