Sunyani Municipal Assembly Presents PPEs to Sunyani Schools

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani Municipal Assembly (SMA), Hon. Justine Owusu Banahene, has on behalf of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) for onwards distribution to the various schools to aid in the fight against COVID-19.



Presenting the PPEs to the Education Directorate, Hon Justine O Banahene, affectionately called Awo, emphasized the need for the society to protect our future leaders to ensure that we have well equipped and ready to serve the generation who will take over from the present crop of leaders when we leave the scene tomorrow.



She went ahead to exhort the officials at the directorate to continuously monitor situations at the various schools so as to be updated for swift action to ensure our future leaders are well protected against COVID-19.



Justina Owusu Banahene said this is the second leg of support from the Assembly in assisting the education sector after distribution of PPE’s to the Basic Schools during “my first day at a school visit.



Sunyani MCE said even though it has never been easy in situations like this, however, government is doing everything possible to curb the spread of the deadly disease.



She used the opportunity to appeal to all students to follow the protocols put in place by the government to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.



She further appealed for the temperature of the students to be taken before and after classes using the gun thermometers presented to the schools earlier.



The Sunyani municipal Deputy Director of Ghana Education Service, in charge of Education Monitoring and Information System (EMIS) who received the items on behalf of the directorate, expressed profound gratitude to Municipal Assembly and the MCE in particular for their kind gesture and the various initiatives taken towards the fight against COVID-19.



He, on behalf of the directorate, pledged to ensure the items get the institutions which are really in need to augment the efforts of GES.



Items presented include Fifty Veronica Buckets, with metal stands, wastewater receptors and tissue bins, Six thousand pieces of reusable nose masks and five thousand pieces of alcohol-based hand sensitizers.