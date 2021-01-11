Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

Sunyani MCE spends Constitutional Holiday with hospital inmates

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani Municipal Assembly Justina Owusu Banahene has paid a surprise visit to the Bosomtwe Urology Hospital to acquaint herself with the activities of the Private Special Hospital located in Sunyani.



The unannounced visit also afforded the MCE the greatest opportunity to spend the Constitutional day holiday with the patients at the hospital.



The MCE and her team were taken through the facility key areas including; the emergency, the out-Patient Department (OPD), ward and the Theatre.



Justina Owusu Banahene said she was impressed by the sanitation situation at the hospital. However, hospital staff adopt prudent customer care practices to ensure that their clients appreciate their services.



She said patients are their clients and that they need to be well served by all the courtesies they deserve. She reiterated that any negative attitude towards them can even go further to compound their conditions.



Owusu Banahene said it is incumbent on the management of the hospital to ensure that service delivery is not compromised.



The medical director of the Hospital, Dr Bosomtwe Boateng who doubles as urologist Specialist at Wenchi District Hospital told the MCE that men must be able to seek regular prostate checkup for early detection.



He said although the facility provides general Health care service, its speciality is in urology.



Dr Bosomtwe advised women to disregard the notion that Urology Hospitals are for men, according to him, women can also have disorders of the urinary tract.