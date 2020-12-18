Regional News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: GNA

Sunyani MCE calls for support to control filth during Christmas

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, has called for support of residents in the Municipality to control filth and stem possible outbreak of communicable disease in the Christmas season.



She said the Assembly required assistance from churches, corporate bodies, institutions and the public towards proper waste and sanitation management in the Municipality.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday in Sunyani, Mad Owusu-Banahene said the Assembly was spending much on waste management, saying it was therefore imperative for the public to halt indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the Municipality.



She said the Assembly with support from the Zoomlion, a waste management and Sanitation Company had placed refuse bins and containers at vantage areas in the Municipality, and urged households to use the containers.



Mad Owusu-Banahene said littering was an offence, adding the Assembly would not spare shop owners, traders and market women who litter around their surroundings that could subsequently contribute to the outbreak of communicable diseases.



The MCE announced the Assembly intended to organise clean-up exercises before Christmas, and called for support and active participation of corporate institutions and religious organisations.

