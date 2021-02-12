Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Sunyani High Court places injunction on Bono East Council of State Elections

The Sunyani High Court has placed an injunction on the Bono East Council of State elections scheduled for Friday, February 12, 2021.



The injunction was issued following a request by three aggrieved Assembly Members in the Bono East region.



The three Assembly Members; Afolabi Kennedy, Issah Mubarack, and Paul Adu Frimpong are aggrieved with the mode of selection as far as the composition of the Electoral College is concerned.



According to them, based on that infraction, the Electoral Commission cannot go ahead and conduct the elections as it will be illegal.



A statement of claim sighted by Ghanaweb avers that the three persons who were nominated by members of their respective Assemblies to participate in the Regional Electoral College had their names conspicuously missing from the list of persons expected to vote.



“The case of the plaintiffs is that they are all persons who have been nominated by the members of their respective Assemblies and participate in Bono East Regional Electoral College for the impending 2021 Council of State Election.



The claim continues that “the plaintiffs aver that following the foregoing paragraph, the defendant cannot lawfully conduct the said election on the basis of a list that does not include their names but names of unnominated persons for the Assemblies that nominated them”.



One of the plaintiffs, Afolabi Kennedy tells Ghanaweb that it is strange that his name has been removed from the Electoral College after he has been duly nominated by the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly.



Afolabi Kennedy disclosed that the injunction will only be lifted after his name has been added to the Electoral College.



Meanwhile, the Bono East EC boss has confirmed receipt of the injunction but says the matter has been referred to the headquarters for the necessary action.

Ten candidates are vying for the Bono East slot to be on the Council of State.

The candidates are; Agyapong Adu-Baah; Fred Zeini; Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, Obrempong Kru-Takyi II and Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V.



The rest are Alhassan Sulemana, Prince Amponsah, Nana Owusu Gyima, Gyabaah Nsiah, and Godwin Kwadwo Amoako.