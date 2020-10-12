General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunday’s torrential rains render Koforidua residents homeless

Some Koforidua residents lost their homes to the floods

It has turned out that the capital was not the only city affected by last Sunday’s torrential rainfall as some residents of Koforidua have been rendered homeless.



Citi FM reports that the rains caused massive damage in the Eastern Region, destroying properties and livelihoods.



According to the report, shops at Effiduase, Asokore, Highways, and Abrewa Nkwanta were ravaged by the rain.



One of the shop owners, Abigail Amoah, narrated how the floods affected her.



“I sell food here and the rain has taken all my things away. I had 10 bags of charcoal but now I’m left with only 4 bags. So we want the government to help solve this problem because we are in dire need of solution to our flooding problem. We have lost everything so government should come and construct the culvert.”



Michael Antwi, a taxi driver, bemoaned the impact of the floods on their business.



“We are all taxi drivers and because of these floods, we always pack our vehicles and this particular thing always affects our business. We tried using the other side, but we couldn’t cross because of the floods over there. Only big vehicles are crossing and this particular thing affects our business.”



He further lamented, “We have mechanic shops here and over there is a fuel station as you can see there is fuel flowing in the rain and a lot of cars too have been packed here. So if the unfortunate incident happens, you can just imagine the extent of damage that will be caused. So we want the government to address this”.



In the capital, Sunday’s heavy downpour aggravated the issues exposed by the rains on Saturday, October 10, 2020.



At Kasoa, vehicles could hardly move as floods overtook the main highway, forcing drivers to use alternative routes.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.