'Suicide is never an option' - Mahama reacts to Kasoa trotro mate electrocution

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the death via electrocution of a commercial transport vehicle financial administrator - trotro mate - who climbed an electricity transformer reportedly out of frustration.



The incident at Kasoa Galilea ended with Kofi Kakra being electrocuted after attempts to persuade him and to rescue him from the power lines proved futile.



Mahama, who was out of the country at the time of the incident wrote in an October 19 Facebook post: "I returned from a trip to hear the sad news of Kakra who killed himself by electrocution.



"The current levels of hardship in Ghana is dire and probably the worst we have ever experienced in the last three decades, but suicide is never the answer.



"Even in the darkest night, there will always come the dawn. The sun will rise again. Let's be each others keeper. Let’s keep hope alive!" the post read.



It was accompanied by a viral photo of the deceased when he was clinging onto some of the high-voltage wires that eventually led to his electrocution and death.



The former president also commiserated with the populace on the current hardship brought on by an economic crunch.



He advised that despite the 'historic' hardship that Ghanaians are facing, there was the need to keep faith alive and to look out for one another.



