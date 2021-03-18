General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Suhum youth kick against reappointment of Margaret Darko as MCE

Former MCE for Suhum Margaret Darko Darkwa

The Concerned Youth of Suhum in the Eastern Region has kicked against the reappointment of Margaret Darko Darkwa as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.



According to the youth group, the MCE is unproductive and has brought division among the rank and file of the party. They also accused her of disrespecting the constituency executives and the traditional leaders in Suhum.



A statement issued by the youth group led by one Ebenezer Nyamebekyere said the MCE failed to connect with the grassroots of the party in the area and thus did nothing to support the development of the area.



They added that “One must ask why she couldn’t get a Presiding Member during the last Assembly. The assembly members were just sending a signal to her and the municipality that she can’t lead them again and we think this will replicate if her name is mentioned again. Her poor human relationship, abuse of power, vindictiveness, vilification, amassing of wealth, and her selfish nature have cost the municipality a lot”.



They alleged that her working relationship with the party hierarchy was unhealthy but they were able to accommodate her though she wasn’t good for the job.



They claimed that In less than two months the MCE who is using all fair and foul means to seek a re-appointment by the NPP government has mobilized thugs to beat, threaten, and/or torment party officials and grassroots people who are perceived to be against her bid.



They said three weeks ago, Margaret Darko organized some thugs from Taifa to beat up a young and vibrant party communicator popularly known as Suhum Obama with claims of sending messages against her, as a complaint has been lodged with the Suhum District Police Station and there is evidence to show.



They added that known supporters of Margaret Darko who alighted from a well-known truck in the community attacked another party faithful and communicator and beat him up mercilessly for engaging the woman on a WhatsApp platform.



“She does not understand why he will make a case for a different person to become the MCE. The thugs/ supporters of Hon Margaret Darko are quoted to have stated that they have been asked by their boss to shut him (the communicator) up, which has also been reported at the Suhum District Police Station. This is not the way to seek re-appointment and her actions are gradually infuriating the citizens of Suhum’’.



They said there are numerous testimonies and people are ready to open up on camera on her nefarious activities whiles she was the substantive MCE and even now as an acting MCE, adding that there is documentary evidence to show corruption, abuse of funds, and financial malfeasance whilst in office and I will by this want to urge the NPP government and the president to audit the four-year term of Hon. Margaret Darko.



‘’She is on record to have openly disrespected and insulted the traditional rulers in the municipality on several occasions and as such, has courted their anger and will receive their wrath if retained. Someway somehow,



‘’She’s been able to forcefully facilitate the transfer of forty-two (42) staff of the assembly who tried to question or at least to understand some contracts that were executed without due procurement processes. She signs and gives contracts without due diligence by her designated officers and they dare not question her’’, the statement underscored.



“We are pleading with President Akufo-Addo to consider the views of the people in the constituency and the constituency executives before appointing a different person instead of retaining Mrs. Margaret Darko Darkwa”, they said.



They begged the President to appoint a person who connects well with the grassroots and who could contribute to the party’s fortunes in the constituency.



“We urge the Appointments Committee and the President to use independent sources to seek the concerns and feelings of the party members in the constituency rather than relying on people who wield some seeming influence in the constituency, they emphasized.