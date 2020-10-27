Religion of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Suhum Church of Pentecost launches agents of peace campaign

The Suhum Area of the Church of Pentecost has launched the ‘Agents of Peace’ campaign at the L/A Nyarko Memorial Sanctuary on Sunday, October 25, 2020, under the theme, “Seek Peace and Pursue it.”



The launch brought together some personalities including Politicians, the Clergy, Chiefs, Queen mothers, Imams, representatives from the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), and Electoral Commission (EC) in the Suhum Municipality.



Apostle Anthony Eghan Kwesi Ekuban, the Area Head of Suhum indicated that the campaign launch was inspired by the Vision 2023 agenda of the Church, which has as its overarching theme, “Possessing the Nations: Transforming every Sphere of Society with Values and Principles of the Kingdom of God.”



Apostle Ekuban further indicated that party partisan is not a fight but a way of expressing opinions. He urged Ghanaians to be united in the upcoming elections. “At the end of the elections, Ghana should be victorious,” he asserted.



Mrs. Comfort Asabea, District Director of NCCE, Suhum commended The Church of Pentecost for the initiative of the campaign launch. She indicated that the interest of Ghana should be above all party partisan and that there is the need to seek peace and pursue it before, during, and after the December 7 general elections. “We need to eschew all forms of electoral violence,” adding “the fact that a person belongs to a different political party does not mean he/she is an enemy.”



During the program, Mrs. Gifty Nyamekye Manteaw, the Assistant EC Officer for Suhum also took her turn on the various electoral processes and offenses. She expounded on some of the electoral offenses as multiple voting, unnecessary interference, displaying political party peripherals during the day of the election, and impersonation.



There were other goodwill messages from the various political parties present pledging their support for a peaceful election.





