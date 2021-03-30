Sudden rise in Weija Dam water forces spillage today

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will begin the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam from Tuesday, March 30.



“This has become necessary because of the sudden rise of the level of the dam from 46.2 feet to 48.1 feet within a 24-hour period,” the Company said in a press release on Monday, March 29.



It explained that the Dam operates at a safe level of 47ft but within a day, the level has gone up.



It stressed that the spillage will prevent the Dam from a possible collapse.



Already, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), National Security, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and the ga South District Assembly have been notified.



Chiefs and opinion leaders have also been informed: “to be in readiness or evacuate the area to avoid any eventuality”.



“By this release, Management of GWCL is also informing the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the imminent danger and therefore, must take the necessary precautionary measures.”



The communities that will be affected are Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.



