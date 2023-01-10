Successive govts refusing to implement recommendations of CRC because they‘re major beneficiaries- Ebo Gyebi

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A Constitutional Reformist, Mr Ebo Gyebi, says successive governments have failed to implement the recommendations of the Fiadjour Constitution Review Commission because they are major beneficiaries of the supposed shortfalls in the 1992 Constitution.



"The constitution has bestowed too much power to the executive, particularly the president; they are living a luxurious life due to some lapses in the constitution, so I do not expect them to lead the way for any major reforms," he said on Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM.



Speaking on OTEC FM's afternoon political show," Dwabrem", on Monday, January 9, 2022, hosted by Dr Cash, Mr Ebo Gyebi raised concerns about the lack of political will of successive administrations to implement the government’s White Paper on the Constitution Review Commission.



He added that it will take a selfless leader who thinks about the welfare and the future of the present and the unborn generation to heed calls by the public to amend the constitution.



The Constitution Review Commission, a Presidential Commission of Inquiry, was set up in January 2010 to consult with the people of Ghana on the operation of the 1992 Constitution and on any changes that need to be made to the Constitution.



The review became necessary against the backdrop of perceived challenges of some provisions of the constitution that were believed to be obstructive to the maturation of Ghana’s democracy.



The nine-member committee was also tasked to present a draft bill for the amendment of the Constitution in the event that any changes are warranted.



In 2011, it presented its report to the then President, the late Professor Evans Atta-Mills but its recommendations are yet to be implemented.



The 15-chapter report provided measures that the Government might wish to take to translate its recommendations into constitutional, legislative, and administrative actions that would improve national governance and the people’s lives.