Success of WASSCE results sustainable- Education Ministry PRO

General News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah, has assured the public of the sustainability of the success of the 2022 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



He gave the assurance after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo described the 2022 WASSCE results as one of the best.



The President said, “six (6) years on following the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, which has guaranteed a minimum of Senior High School education for 1.7 million Ghanaian children, the highest such enrolment in our history, I can state, without equivocation, that I am very proud of the policy and of its results thus far.”



Delivering an address at the 70th Anniversary Celebration of Opoku Ware Senior High School, on Saturday, 3rd December 2022, the President noted that the 2022 WASSCE results of the third batch of the “Akufo-Addo graduates” shows 60.39% of students recording A1-C6 in English, as opposed to 51.6% in 2016.”



In Integrated Science, he noted that 62.45% recorded A1-C6 in Integrated Science in 2022, as opposed to 48.35% in 2016, with the 2022 result being a slight regression from the 2021 pass rate of 65.70%.



President Akufo-Addo added that 61.39% of students recorded A1-C6 in Mathematics, as compared to 33.12% in 2016; and 71.51% recorded A1-C6 in Social Studies, as compared to 54.55% in 2016.



“Lest we forget, the 2021 batch of students, who also obtained very commendable results, were the pioneers of the double track system, which elicited a lot of vilification and unfounded criticism on its introduction,” he said.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Yaw Opoku Mensah said a proof of the sustainability of the performance is that since 2022, the WASSCE has recorded higher marks as compared to the years before.



According to him, the quality of teaching and learning also goes up every year, confirming that the success of the examination can be sustained.



“It is a consistent success that grows year after year. Every year, a new improvement mark is introduced. What I’ve realized since 2020 is that we’ve never dropped below 60%.



"We had three batches of Free SHS students starting in 2020: the first batch in 2020, the first batch in 2021, and the first batch in 2022.



"The figures allow you to judge whether the quality of our learning outcomes truly improves year after year, and this is the answer to whether the WASSCE’s success can be sustained,” he stated.