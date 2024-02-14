Success does not depend on one’s location – Jospong Group boss

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: GNA

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), says success is not dependent on one’s location but determined by the will of God.



He, therefore, urged Christians not to relent in their faith in God while dispelling the belief that it was only in the urban centres, especially in Accra, that the youth could succeed.



Dr Agyepong said this when he visited the Desert Pastures, a branch of the Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.



“Today, I have come here to just testify to you that the blessing of the Lord can locate you wherever you are. And my second point is that I have come here to learn something from Reverend Eastwood.”



He said the Upper East Region was the first to accept Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the JGC.



“This is the region that blessed Zoomlion, it is the region that accepted Zoomlion. So, from here, we moved to Kumasi, and then the Otumfuo blessed it. Accra was the last place that accepted it,” he recalled.



He said some regions in the country did not accept the initiative to use tricycles to convey waste in its major cities and towns, but the Upper East Region accepted the initiative, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited started in that region.



“May the same Lord who revealed Zoomlion to me and enabled me to get to this level, establish and anoint you,” Dr Agyepong told the congregation.



“You will never lack, may the Holy Spirit grant you ideas, give you revelations and innovations. When the Holy Spirit establishes something, it works.”



The Executive Chairman said the Company stood the test of time over the years, continued to thrive, and attributed its achievements and successes to God.



Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) and the Founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel, thanked Dr Agyepong for his visit to the Church and contributions to waste management in the region and country.



The renowned preacher prayed for God’s blessings and protection for the Executive Chairman, his companies and staff.



He said Fountain Gate Chapel was the gatekeeper in the northern part of the country and called on his congregation not to relent in prayers.



“There is a lot happening in the Upper East Region. Our region is shaking, and one of the things that is preventing it from erupting is your prayers. So don’t take the prayers for granted,” he urged the congregation.