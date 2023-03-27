‘Substantial elements of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have been modified’ – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill) has been modified.



According to the president, the Chairman of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, informed him of the modification in a recent meeting.



Akufo-Addo, who made these remarks while addressing the press at the Jubilee House together with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, on Monday, March 27, 2023, added that the modification of the Anti-LGBTQI bill was after the intervention of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame.



“The legislation was a private members bill; it is not an official legislation of the government but it is one that is being muted by a hand full of private members.



“My understanding from the recent discussion I had with the chairman of the committee is that the substantial elements of the bill have already been modified as a result of the intervention of the Attorney General,” he said.



The anti-LGBT bill was sponsored by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Narty George and eight other bi-partisan MPs.



People of the same sex who engage in sexual activity, in Ghana, could spend up to 10 years in jail if the bill is passed.



