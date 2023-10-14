Substance abuse, nose bleeding - Police present findings on Kikibees CEO's death to court

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Revelations are emerging from the murder case of the late Kikibees and Noire Lounge CEO, Mr. Bennet Adomah, which has currently been laid before the court.



The prime suspect in the case, identified as the deceased’s girlfriend, has been arrested and arraigned before court where the prosecution poured out some interesting findings on the issue.



Accusing fingers has since been directed at the late businessman’s lover, Mam Yandey Joof, but the police’s findings which were read out in court, have unraveled some intriguing details.



Per the police’s report, although Ben was in his lover’s house the night he died, claims that she stabbed or shot him are untrue.



The reports contained that Ben, prior to visiting his girlfriend took in some substances and became hyperactive, a situation which resulted in an altercation upon reaching her residence.



The reports further disclosed that their altercation got heated and the deceased started destroying properties in the house and this compelled the girlfriend to even manoeuvre her way out of the scene.



The police said Ben was later found on the floor with marks on his arms and blood oozing out of his nose, a development which seemed as though he slumped and fell.



A report published by AngelFM’s court correspondent monitored by GhanaWeb contained,



“According to the facts the police gathered, the lady did not harm the deceased. Per Police findings, he took in some substances and became very high. So, because he was in a hyperactive state, he tried to harm the lady when he got to the house. This caused him to smash a glass on the floor and the lady managed to escape from the room.



"They said he started destroying things in the room and it appears that he slumped and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the ground in the process. The only marks on his body were on his arms and his thumb. His nose was bleeding and it somehow proves that he slumped and fell on the tiles.”



Also, the lawyer for the suspect is said to have dispelled claims that his client stabbed the deceased.



He argues that the ‘murder’ charge his client has been slapped with is inappropriate.



“Because it is a murder case, she has not been asked to plead guilty or not. Her lawyer is even saying that the murder charges being leveled against her are inappropriate. They said they would go to every length to prove that their client is not guilty. He wasn’t killed by his side chick. Also, news that his side chick’s other boyfriend confronted and killed him is false,” the reports added.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to October 27.



