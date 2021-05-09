Subsidize cost for higher education for girls - Assemblywoman

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Assemblywoman for Dzama Electoral Area, Augustina Asante Asiedu is advocating for subsidised cost for education for girls.



She says several circumstances are depriving young girls of climbing the highest ladder of education.



In her view, society should ready in offering help to girls to encourage them to pursue higher education since that will help society transform.





She is asking the government to initiate a scheme that will encourage young girls to pursue higher education.



She made the remarks in commemoration of ‘Mothers Day’ which is slated for Sunday, May 9, 2021.



The Assemblywoman further urged women to be strong, bold and join the agenda for change so their voices would be heard.



To her, women have a lot to offer and when given a voice, they will contribute a lot to developing the country.