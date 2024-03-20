Submit 'dumsor' timetable by April 2 – PURC orders ECG

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) among other directives has ordered the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to submit a comprehensive load management timetable in response to recent power supply disruptions.



According to the order issued on March 18, 2024, ECG has up to April 2, 2024, to furnish PURC with the timetable and other details regarding its operational activities such as tariff revenue allocation and audit data among others.



Amidst recurrent power outages across various parts of the country, there have been demands on ECG to publish a load management schedule to help consumers adjust accordingly.



However, the company has failed to publish a schedule while denying claims that the country is back to the era of erratic power supply known as “dumsor.”



According to ECG, the recent power supply challenges among other things are a result of some 630 overloaded transformers contributing to the outages during peak hours as the affected transformer exceed their capacities.



In response, PURC has mandated ECG to provide detailed information, including ratings and current loadings of overloaded distribution transformers, GPS locations, installation plans for new transformers, and timelines for installation.



Additionally, ECG is required to furnish a corresponding load management schedule aligned with installation timelines and evidence of disseminating this information to consumers.



