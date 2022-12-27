Subjecting your leaders to public opprobrium can affect our chances in 2024 - NDC's Minta Nyarku

Politics of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape North Constituency, has admonished the National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth to desist from open hostilities against the leadership of the party.



He said every group of people at every point in time should have some people leading them. "For now we are your leaders, whether we're bad or good, that is the leaders you have. When we go wrong which is normal with everybody, just approach us and let's thrash the issues out than openly run us down".



Ragga, as he is popularly called, added if a party member denigrates the party leadership, how can the same go around to canvas for votes for NDC?



He urged all party members to rally behind their leaders, prosecute the party's agenda by selling the party to even New Patriotic Party members and, when that is done, with the blessings of God and His grace, 2024 is for them to win.



Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku made these remarks when he spoke to the Cape North NDC Youth at a meeting held at Samrite Hotel today Monday, 26th December 2022 in Cape Coast.



Also speaking at the programme was the NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo who encouraged the party's Youth Wing to do their utmost best to sell the party to others. "The party has built more schools, universities, and hospitals than any other party. Such facts together with the message of hope can easily win us power."



Pablo as he is popularly called encouraged them to go out to canvass for votes neatly dressed and looking presentable to win more people to their side.



"There are over thirty thousand Youth Organisers across the country and that is a good army enough to win any battle".



He posited that in politics "It's 90% perception and 10% reality". With this, he charged the youth to help in creating the right perception for the party and with the right information which they would arm them with, surely, 2024 would be won by the NDC.



Also in attendance were the NDC Regional Secretary, Nii Kommey Adams, Godfred Nsonyameye, Cape Coast North Youth Organiser and Chairman, Kwesi Walker.