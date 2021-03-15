Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ibrahim Halidu, Contributor

Sub-committee embarks on familiarization tour in Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly

Some members of the sub-committee

The Education, Youth, and Sports Sub-Committee of Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) embarked on a familiarisation tour to some selected Basic Schools in the Municipality on Friday, 12th March 2021.



The tour was to assess the adherence to the COVID-19 prevention protocols by the learners in the schools visited.



Some of the schools the committee visited included Alajo 1&2, Kotobabi 1&2, and Kwame Nkrumah Basic School.



The committee was led by its chairperson Hon. Ibrahim Halidu who is the Assembly Member of Alajo North Electoral Area.



The other members of the committee are Hon. Linda Mirekua, Hon. Tommy Thompson, Hon. Halid Abdul Salam, Hon. Moses Abor, Hon. Thomas Ayitah Alfonso, Hon. Alhassan Abubakar.



The Ayawaso Central formerly under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly was carved out and given autonomy in 2019.