Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suame market women fume over abandoned gutter under construction in Kumasi

play videoThe drainage under construction at the Suame market in Kumasi

Some traders and residents living close to the Suame market have been left to count their losses after a drainage gutter under construction in the area was abandoned for about two weeks pending completion.



The market women fumed that the gutter had separated them from the rest of their fellows and by extension, customers since there is no well-constructed bridge linking them.



Sharing their grievances with GhanaWeb, the traders who sell various foodstuffs to finance their homes explained that since the beginning of the construction of the drainage sales had dipped since the customers do not get to their side of the market.



They also lamented that about their safety in the evenings since they have been forced to use other routes to the market, routes they describe as unsafe due to the exposure to robbers.



A woman whose house had been affected by the construction lamented that members of her household had become sitting ducks for thieves. She intimated that some persons who pass in front of their house steal their belongings which have been exposed due to the breakage of the wall.



She also observed that work had been stalled by the workers because there were no building resources and materials to continue the project. She entreated member of parliament for the Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to intervene to facilitate the project’s completion.



Another aggrieved trader who was displeased with the effect of the drainage construction threatened to not vote in the upcoming elections if the work was not facilitated to completion.



Several projects are being undertaken in parts of the country as Ghana nears election of presidential and parliamentary candidates into office.





