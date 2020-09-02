General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Suame Youth Forum applauds Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's contribution to education in the constituency

Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The Executives and entire membership of Suame Youth Forum(SYF), a non-political group has showered praises on the Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for his contribution towards the growth of education describing it as unprecedented'.



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has been one of the oldest faces in Ghana's Parliament since his first election to the house of legislators in 2004.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's bid to go to Parliament for the 5th time seems to be on course after the group in a press release copied to GhanaWeb, commended him for his service to the constituency and pledged to support the 63-year-old in all his endeavours.



The press release from the Suame Youth Forum highlighted on few areas such as "infrastructure, ongoing and completed town roads, creation of Suame Municipality, education and many others."



"In terms of education infrastructure, our Constituency is second to none because our fact-checking has laid the record bare. We have realized that the Hon. MP has also lobbied for education infrastructure projects in the constituency for which many have been completed. These are some few of the infrastructural projects completed," parts of the statement read.



They then provided a tall list of educational facilities that can be attributed to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



See the list below:



1. Nuru Islamic Basic School (Suame) 6-unit Classroom + head teacher’s office & store.



2. Nuru Islamic School 2-unit Kindergarten block



3. Methodist Primary School (Suame) 6-unit classroom + head teacher’s office, Library & store



4. Methodist Basic School (Suame) 2-unit Kindergarten block

Maakro M/A Primary



5. School 6-unit classroom + headteacher’s office & store reconstructed after demolition by a rainstorm at Maakro.



6. Maakro M/A Schools 2-unit Kindergarten block



7.Allama Bil Qualam



8. Islamic School 3-unit block at Kotoko (Suame)



9. Bremang R/C School 6-unit classroom block + head teacher’s office, Library & store



10. Bremang R/C 2-unit Kindergarten block



11. Bremang M/A Basic School 6-unit classroom block + office & store



12. Bremang M/A 3-unit classroom block



13. Breman M/A(B) 6 unit classroom block



14. Breman R/C 8 unit classroom reconstructed



15. Kronum M/A Primary



16. School 6-unit classroom block EU-assisted project + head teacher’s office & store



17 Bremang R/C 6-unit classroom block + head teacher’s office, library and store



18. Maakro M/A School 6-unit classroom block + head teacher’s office, library, staff common room



19. Kronum M/A school 6-unit classroom block + head teacher’s office, library, staff common room



20. Kwapra M/A School project (part of Kronum cluster of schools) 6-unit classroom block + head teacher’s office, library and store



21. Kwapra M/A school (Presby) 6 unit classroom block + headteacher’s office, library and store.



22. Abusuakruwa M/A school. 6 unit classroom block + headteacher’s office, library and store.



23. Nkontwoma SDA/ MA school. 6 unit classroom block + head teacher’s office, library and store.



24 Anomangye M/A Basic School 6-unit classroom, headteacher’s office, library and staff room



25. Anomangye M/A Basic School ‘B’ 6-unit classroom, headteacher’s office. Library and staff room (2nd storey)



26. Suame Salvation Army/M/A Basic School, 6-unit classroom, headteacher’s office, library/computer room, staff room



27. Suame Methodist (Middle) M/A Basic school, 6-unit classroom, headteacher’s office, computer room, staff room



28. St. Joseph’s Basic School 6-unit classroom, headteacher’s office library and staff common room (Adadiem)



29. NVTI 4 storey complex



30. Division school, 6-unit block



31. Suame Presbyterian M/A Basic School 6-Unit block



32. Maakro M/A Basic School ‘C’

