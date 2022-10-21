Suame NDC party office vandalized ahead of constituency elections

Politics of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Some irate members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region have vandalized the party office over alleged ghost names in the constituency album.



The aggrieved members claimed they had been delisted from the voter roll and replaced with unknown faces. They also claim that the register of at least 21 branches of the party in the constituency has been compromised.



The members, some of whom hold positions at various branches turned their anger on top executives within the party accusing them of failing to address their concerns despite several petitions to their offices.



Suraj Mohammed is a branch executive of the NDC in the Suame Constituency. He cannot hide his frustrations as he explains he may be disenfranchised.



“We realized that some of the names have been expunged. We called our Regional Chairman last Sunday and he met the Regional Elections Committee. The briefing suggested that the committee was relying on a new list and we believe the register had been compromised.



When we pointed this out to the committee they told us they were waiting for an “order from above”, he explained.



The party office was visibly in a mess as items such as stationery and other equipment were destroyed during the raid.



The elections come off this weekend at the various constituencies of the party. This means the party hierarchy will have to race against time to deal with these vexing matters ahead of the polls.



“We are expected to vote on Saturday. And so if you tell me you are awaiting a call from above then it means I will be disenfranchised. If the party wants peace they should take steps to resolve this issue or else they will face our wrath”, one of the members warned.