Studying with corpses: The story of pupils at the La Cluster of Schools

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Imagine your child's school situated in the heart of a graveyard, where playing, eating, and studying take place amidst rows of graves. As a parent, the mere thought is harrowing—knowing that your child is exposed to such an unsettling and potentially hazardous environment every day of the week.



At the La Cluster of Schools, this is the reality faced by pupils, unaware of the health risks entailed in their daily activities.



Ordinarily, in Ghanaian culture, it is ‘abominable’ to allow children visit graveyards with the fear of exposing them to bad omens or nightmares but that cannot be said for the La Cluster of Schools as these pupils go about their daily routines with the remains of old dead bodies.



According to a news report filed by GhOneTV and titled ‘Studying with Corpses’, in the heart of the school’s compound are old graveyards.



They date back almost a century and contain the remains of some prominent members of the La Presby Church Bethel Congregation, as well as the late Sergeant Adjetey.



The report says these pupils eat, play and even relax on the broken-down graveyards.



Some pupils who spoke with the reporter shared their experiences and challenges as students studying with these graves all over the place.



“This place is spooky in the early mornings, making me feel like I’m being watched by the ghosts. That is why I intentionally arrive at school late,” one of the pupils said.



Another pupil of the La Cluster of Schools added, “We don’t feel comfortable when the cemeteries are there. Sometimes, they tell us to go and sweep there... We don’t feel comfortable there."



“We don’t feel comfortable. Sometimes, when we are having our sporting activities, we do not get enough space to have it,” one other said.



These pupils are not the only ones ‘enduring’ this risk of living with corpses.



A few metres away from these graves are food vendors who have set up shops while some of these students use the graveyards as dining areas.



These food vendors speaking to the reporter said authorities needed to come to the aid of these students by removing the graveyards and building some educational infrastructures that will aid their learning.



“Authorities should clear the area and convert it into either a cafeteria or a canteen, as the school is presently lacking both facilities. If they can’t construct these two, a library is also an option so that these pupils can get a good place to study,” one vendor noted.



“The area is unsanitary due to frequent use by students, and may result in an outbreak of disease,” another vendor added.



Some concerned residents who also spoke with the reporter blamed the church for these abandoned graveyards. However, the church says the responsibility lies on the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly.



Meanwhile, the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly also blames the La Presby Church Bethel Congregation.



While the blame game goes on, these pupils at the La Cluster of Schools continue to be exposed to this danger.



Whose responsibility is it to save these young ones from this canker?



VKB/BB



Watch a video of pupils at the La Cluster of Schools below:



