Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: GNA

Students urged to use technology to improve learning outcomes

Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW

Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has urged students to take advantage of technology for continuous learning and skills improvement.



Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the UEW, during a virtual matriculation of the 2021 regular students, entreated them to view their matriculation as a journey to developing themselves to impact society positively.



The University offered admission to 32,921 undergraduate applicants into regular and distance education and at the close of registration, 10,397 students, representing 60.63 per cent, had registered.



Prof Afful-Broni said 2,286 students, representing 70.64 per cent of applicants offered admission for postgraduate programmes registered and 8,987 students, representing 71,68 per cent of applicants for distance education, had also registered.



“Your resolve to studying at the UEW is a clear manifestation of your belief in the quality of teaching and learning being offered,” he said.



Prof. Afful-Broni assured the matriculants that they were within an academic community committed to building and sustaining a global centre of excellence for teacher education.



“We remain faithful to the vision of being an internationally reputable institution for teacher education and research and are carefully pursuing this through the mission of training competent professional teachers for all levels of education, disseminating knowledge, and contributing to educational policy and development,” he said.



The VC urged them to remain focused and protect themselves against the COVID-19 by strictly observing the safety protocols, especially wearing the nose masks, observing social distancing and frequently washing their hands with soap under running water.



In line with the policy of inclusiveness and creating access for the vulnerable in society, the University had instituted a Scholarship Fund, dubbed: the “Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund”, to support brilliant but needy students, he said.